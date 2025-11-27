FBISE conducts Urdu speech competition to boost students’ skill

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad, in collaboration with various educational stakeholders, organized the Urdu speeches competition under its Intra-Board Co-curricular Activities here Thursday.

The event, held at both SSC and HSSC levels nationwide, aimed to boost students’ confidence and enhance their communication skills.

Mirza Ali, Director, Test Development, welcomed the participants and highlighted that while the primary mandate of FBISE is to conduct examinations, the Board also regularly organizes co-curricular activities to motivate students.

Such initiatives become truly meaningful when there is enthusiastic participation, which reflects the core purpose of these events. He further appreciated all the participants and extended his best wishes, he added.

At Secondary School Certificate (SSC) level Muhammad Wasif Abbasi of Suffah Islamic School, Wah Cantt: secured First Position, whereas, Muhammad Hassan Kiyani of HCCS Educational System, Dhoke Mustaqeem, Rawalpindi stood Second Position and Eshaal Fatima of Fauji Foundation College for Girls, Lalazar, Rawalpindi grabbed Third Position in the competition.

At Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) level Sheikh Muhammad Abdul Qadir of Askaria College (Boys Wing), 117 Market Road, Rawalpindi secured First Position, whereas, Urwa Hussain of Bahria College, E-8, Islamabad stood Second Position and Ibrahim Asad of Army Public School & College, Fort Road, Rawalpindi grabbed Third Position in the competition.

At the end of the function, the honourable chief guests members of Board of Governors Hafiz Muhammad Basharat and Mst. Rukhsana Khan appreciated and bestowed the position holder students with certificates and cash prizes.

The event was attended by a large number of students and teachers.