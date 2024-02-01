Faysal Bank & Total Parco join hands for digital payments, offer facilities to customers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):Faysal Bank Limited and Total Parco signed an agreement on Thursday for the provision of cashless transactions across Total Parco’s extensive retail network, offering facilities to customers and aligning with the demands of digitization.

Through this alliance, Faysal Bank’s state-of-the-art point-of-sale card acceptance solution would provide Total Parco’s customers the ability to make payments via cards as well as NFC solutions, said a press release.

Commenting on the partnership, President & CEO, Faysal Bank, Yousaf Hussain stated that “At Faysal Bank, we are privileged to have a multi-faceted relationship with Total Parco. This arrangement with Total Parco, is a testament of our agenda to increase the acceptance and digital footprint across the country through Faysal Bank’s shariah-compliant financial solutions.”

On the occasion, CEO Total Parco, Asif Iqbal said, “At Total Parco, we acknowledge the needs of our customers and the changing trends in their preferences, hence this partnership with Faysal Bank will further our resolve in addressing the needs of our diverse customer base.”