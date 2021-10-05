Fawad visits Kaniyanwala village to meet constituents

ISLAMABAD, Oct 05 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain discussed various issues with his constituents including elders from Kaniyanwala village in NA- 67(Jhelum-II).

The federal minister through a tweet on Tuesday also shared a memorable photo of the elders’ gathering in the constituency on Sunday.



Fawad Hussain said that he had started his election campaign from Kanyanwala in 2013.

He said then he had crossed the Jhelum River by a boat and held a meeting at night under the light of lanterns.



He said with the grace of Allah Almighty the road was built in 2019 and now the village was connected with the main highways.



He said, he spent Sunday evening among the elders of this area.