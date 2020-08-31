Fawad urges to plan now for next monsoon

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Federal Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday urged the concerned authorities to plan for the next year’s monsoon season from now and learn a lesson from the current rains that created a chaotic situation in Karachi.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, “The problem is that when rain stops today and things get normal in a few days, we will forget everything and go on with our routine lives”.

Chaudhry Fawad said rains would occur again next year and daily life would be disturbed, adding, there would be the same hue and cry again.

He said people should learn from the current situation and take adequate measures to avert another disaster next year.

The minister tweeted after in response to the current situation after recent downpour which inundated many parts of Karachi including roads and caused prolonged power suspension.

However, he said, Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain

for the city which is also alarming.