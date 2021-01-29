ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday termed the two and half years of scam less government as a huge success.

“After a long time, there is no allegation of corruption on the political structure of the government which is certainly a huge success,” he tweeted.

Fawad said the present cabinet was considered as the cleanest cabinet of Pakistan’s history. He said judicial and administrative institutions must follow the cabinet and make Pakistan corruption free.