Fawad grieved over loss of precious lives in Karachi blast

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives including the father of PTI National Assembly member Alamgir Khan in Sher Shah blast in Karachi.

In a statement, he said that at this difficult time, he shared the grief of the bereaved families.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

The minister also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured in the blast.