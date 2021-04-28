Fawad greets PAEC for creating another made in Pakistan ventilator

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday congratulated the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for creation of another made in Pakistan ventilator.

The minister, in a tweet, said: “Congratulations to PAEC for creating another #MadeInPakistan ventilator. ”

He said Pakistan’s achievements in making the world-class medical equipment in two years were commendable.

He congratulated the engineers, technicians and the whole team of the PAEC on the landmark achievement, who had made the nation proud.

