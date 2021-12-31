Fawad for extending cooperation with Azerbaijan in fields of media, entertainment industries

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoyed long standing religious, cultural and historical relations.



During a meeting with Azerbaijan Ambassador Khazar Farhadov the minister said Pakistan and Azerbaijan could benefit from each other’s experiences in the film, drama and music industry.

The minister said that a film on the life of Mughal Emperor Zaheeruddin Babar was being made in collaboration with Uzbekistan.

“We also want to promote cooperation with Azerbaijan in the film and drama industry,” said Chaudhry Fawad. He said that Pakistani dramas could be translated and telecast in Azerbaijan.

“Pakistan is a beautiful and attractive country for tourism, Azerbaijani people, filmmakers and playwrights can benefit from its tourist destinations”, he said.

The whole world, Fawad said, was facing the challenge of fake news, and cooperation between the two countries in the field of media was a matter of importance.

Cooperation in the field of media, especially the exchange of news

and information between Pakistan’s official news agency APP, the digital media wing of the Ministry of Information and the official news agency of Azerbaijan was a possibility to counter fake news syndrome.

The minister informed the Ambassador that the government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan not only fought the coronavirus pandemic keeping in view the economic situation of the country, but also strengthened the national economy by adopting the policy of smart lockdown.

Today, the whole world appreciated these steps of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

The ambassador of Azerbaijan appreciated the policy of smart lockdown of the Government of Pakistan. He said that the international media also referred to the example of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiatives and smart lockdown policy to the world.



The ambassador of Azerbaijan congratulated the minister on hosting the OIC Foreign Ministers meeting on Afghanistan.



He hoped that Pakistan and Azerbaijan to work together to connect Central Asian states through Afghanistan.