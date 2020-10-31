ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday criticised the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N particularly Ayaz Sadiq and Nawaz Sharif for targeting national institutions to gain personal interests.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that Ayaz Sadiq and Nawaz Sharif had adopted dangerous narrative supporting allegations of Indian media.

The narratives of PML-N leaders was tarnishing image of national institutions, he added. The members of different political factions had gathered at the plate form of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to force ruling party for abolishing corruption cases registered against their main leadership,he stated.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), the minister said came into power through heavy mandate of the people.

He further stated that people had elected Imran Khan as Prime Minister of to carry forward accountability against the corrupt people.

He made it clear that current leadership would never compromise with PML-N and PPP on corruption charges.

In reply to a question, the minister said that Opposition party leaders should come forward for reforms in electoral system.

He was of the view that reforms in electoral system would ensure free and fair senate elections.