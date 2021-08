ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday vehemently condemned cracker attack in Bahawalnagar.

In a statement, he said the anti-Pakistan elements wanted to create chaos during Muharram, but such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot dampen our spirits.

He vowed frustrating the nefarious designs of anti-social elements adding,

“We will not allow the nefarious intentions of terrorists to succeed.”