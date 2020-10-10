Fawad advises opposition to postpone rallies till next year amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain citing fears of a second wave of corona virus, on Saturday advised the opposition parties to postpone their scheduled political rallies and sit-ins till next year.

In a tweet, he said the political parties should show responsibility and postpone their rallies in order to mitigate the loss of lives feared due to the ongoing pandemic outbreak.

کرونا کی دوسری لہر کے پیش نظر NCOC نے نئےSOP جاری کئے ہیں اور شادیوں اور دیگر تقریبات کو محدود کرنےکا کہا ہے، میں سمجھتا ہوں سیاسی جماعتوں کو ذمہ داری کا ثبوت دینا چاہئے اور تین ماہ کیلئے جلسے جلوس ملتوی کر دیں، اپوزیشن بھی تحریک اگلے سال تک ملتوی کر دے، زندگی کااحترام کریں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 10, 2020

The minister noted the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) had issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the second wave of corona virus and had asked for restrictions on weddings and other large gatherings