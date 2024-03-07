Fauzia Waqar pays tribute to “unwavering commitment” of Pakistani women

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Fed­eral Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Fauzia Waqar Thursday paid tribute to “unwavering commitment” of Pakistani women and expressed her firm believe that their success is integral to the progress of our nation.

On the eve of International Women’ day which is to be observed (Friday) tomorrow she while speaking to a private news channel said that we are proud of our talented and passionate Pakistani women and we will continue to provide a safest environment to women in society.

She said the government was ensuring equal participation of women in all policy matters like human rights, climate change, social protection, education, health and social security.

She also reaffirmed the national and international commitments for the protection of women’s rights and ending violence against them.

“We are immensely proud of our Pakistani women, who have consistently demonstrated their dedication, leadership and commitment to shaping a brighter future for our society, she added.

“We stand united in our efforts to empowering women and promote collaboration, as we believe that their success is integral to the progress of our nation,” she added.

“Women day serves as an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of talented women to the country’s development”, she mentioned.

Talking about social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe, including Pakistan, she said one must appreciate Pakistani women who continue to make a mark in various fields despite facing challenges.