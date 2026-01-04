Fauji Foundation paid over Rs 1.6 trillion tax in last seven years

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP): The Fauji Foundation has emerged as a shining example of national service and economic stability, having paid Rs 325.7 billion tax during 2024–25 and a total of over Rs 1.6 trillion over the past seven years.

The Foundation spends more than 70 percent of its annual income approximately Rs 12 to 14 billion on the welfare of retired soldiers, martyrs, and widows.

Under the Fauji Foundation, 74 medical facilities are operational, including 11 hospitals and 63 clinics, where over five million patients are treated annually across more than 1,940 beds, sources said on Sunday.

The sources said that the Fauji Foundation also runs 131 educational institutions with an enrolment of more than 75,000 students. Under its educational scholarship programme, the Foundation distributed Rs 383.41 million through 15,000 scholarships during 2024–25.

The Fauji Foundation is supporting five percent of the country’s population approximately 10 million deserving individuals. It also provides employment to over 32,000 people, with 84 percent of its workforce comprising civilians, including women and persons with disabilities.

By meeting 60 percent of Pakistan’s urea fertilizer requirements, the Fauji Foundation saves the country $1.5 to $2 billion annually. Despite fertilizer shortages and the gas crisis, the Foundation ensured price stability and availability, the sources said.

During the energy crisis, the Fauji Foundation added more than 330 megawatts of electricity to the national grid without any government guarantee. It continues to support the national energy system by generating power through local gas and wind energy.

For the past 70 years, the Fauji Foundation has demonstrated that the welfare of retired soldiers, martyrs, and widows is not a burden on the state. Built on the principles of service and self-reliance, the Fauji Foundation has become a strong pillar of national welfare and economic stability