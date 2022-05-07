Fatimid Center being established in DI Khan in collaboration with OGDCL

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCI) is establishing a modern health-care facility in Dera Ismail Khan to serve the patients suffering from Thalassemia, Hemophilia and other genetic blood disorder.

For the purpose, the company has recently signed an agreement with Fatimid Foundation to establish a healthcare facility in Dera Ismail Khan to facilitate the ailing humanity in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“The proposed OGDCL– Fatimid Center Dera Ismail Khan for the people of Southern Districts of KPK, is another feather in the cap of OGDCL,” officials sources told APP.

They said construction of the center would be completed in approximately 18 months. Following which it would start serving more than 7,000 patients suffering from blood disorder diseases, according to the data collected from various hospitals of the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The OGDCL-Fatimid, a first class Hematological Center equipped with state of the art machinery, would provide all possible health-care to the marginalized communities having patients of Thalassemia and Hemophilia.

After the center was made operational, the sources said, the patients would get quality treatment for which earlier they had to travel to Peshawar.

The Foundation manages the largest blood bank & transfusion services in Pakistan and provides absolutely free of charge transfusion to its 14000-plus registered underprivileged patients of Thalassemia, Hemophilia and other genetic blood disorder patients across the country.