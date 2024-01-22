Fashion show to promote Pakistani women artisans in Paris on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris is set to host a fashion show on Tuesday to promote Pakistani women artisans and entrepreneurs.

“Stay tuned for a magical fashion show happening at Pakistan Embassy Paris titled “Culture to Couture” on January 23, in collaboration with Omar Mansoor and Kaarvan Crafts Foundation Pakistan,” the embassy announced on its X account.

The fashion show will feature intricate embroideries and techniques of rural women artisans and entrepreneurs from Pakistan on a clothing line designed by Omar Mansoor.

Omar Mansoor is a London-based fashion designer who respects culture and heritage and recognizes creativity as artisans’ strongest asset.

Kaarvan Crafts Foundation is a non-profit company providing life skills to Pakistani rural women, has so far mobilized, trained and empowered more than 29,000 women in over 1,000 villages in 26 districts across Pakistan.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ [email protected]/ X: ishtiaqrao

