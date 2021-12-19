“Fashion Bee” Exhibition concludes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):An exhibition launched by clothing brand”Fashion Bee”concluded here on Sunday.



The brand showcased its first collection titled”Meraki”, purely handmade formals, semi-formals and casuals by focusing all the socio-economic classes so that everyone can afford the brand.

The brand entered the fashion world with a very positive and different approach, to train the unskilled people, and provide a platform to women so that they can earn their livelihood.

A large number of people encouraged the newly launched brand and congratulated them, including parliamentarian members, TV, artists, NGO’S, INGO’S, diplomats, students, teachers and media participated.



Junaid Elahi – President Fashion Bee shared the vision of the brand. He said”Fashion Bee aims to put all its profit to charity through which the artisan sector will be empowered.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA affairs Ali Nawaz Awan graced the inaugural event being held on Friday.

He was a chief guest on the occasion.He inaugurated the event.President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce,(ICCI) Shakeel Munir, Chaudhary Ansar, Advisor to Governor of Punjab was also present on the occasion.