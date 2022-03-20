Farrukh visits NA hall, inspects facilities for OIC meeting

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib here on Sunday visited the National Assembly hall to review arrangements for the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers scheduled to be held on March 22 and 23.

On January 21 a motion was adopted by the National Assembly to allow the exclusive use of its chamber for the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

The minister also visited the main central conference hall, counters made to facilitate the visiting delegates, medical, media centers, and various meeting rooms.

Habib said, “It is a great honor for Pakistan to host the 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.” He said Pakistan was taking steps to strengthen the OIC platform.

The minister said due to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the United Nations had adopted a resolution to observe the International Day against Islamophobia.