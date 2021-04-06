Farrukh says various uplift projects for Faisalabad in the pipeline

FAISALABAD, Apr 06 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that various development projects of clean drinking water, rehabilitation of sewerage system and construction and expansion of roads are in the pipeline in the city.

Talking to notables of his constituency here on Tuesday, he said that provision of basic amenities to citizens and resolving their issues were among topmost priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said that the government did not fear the negative movement of the opposition.

He hoped that the PTI candidate would win the by-election in Daska with a thumping majority.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was bravely facing the challenges confronting the country and taking the right decisions at the right time.