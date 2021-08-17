Farrukh says PM determine to promote SMEs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to promote Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to improve the economic indicators which are already on positive trajectory.

In a tweet, he said SMEs were an important component of economy and promotion of SMEs would strengthen the economy and create job opportunities.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کاروبار میں آسانیاں پیدا کرنے کے ساتھ ساتھ چھوٹےاور درمیانے درجے کی صنعتوں کے فروغ کےلئے پرعزم ہیں۔

SBP کی جانب سے پہلی مرتبہ ایس ایم ایزکو بغیر ضمانت 10 ملین آسان فنانس سکیم کےتحت قرض مل سکے گئے۔

اس سے قبل ایس ایم ایز کانجی شعبہ میں ٹوٹل قرض کا حصہ صرف 6.6% ہے https://t.co/9Ejall9i66 — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) August 17, 2021

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), he said has launched a scheme to provide collateral-free financing of up to Rs10 million to SMEs.

The government would provide risk coverage of 40 to 60 percent to the selected banks against losses depending on the size of loans, he added.

“It is expected that this initiative will enable sustainable growth in SME finances, as it aims to address the core issues facing this important sector,” the minister remarked.

He said according to Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDA) the SMEs were believed to contribute 40 percent to the Gross Domestic Product and 25 percent to exports of emerging economies.