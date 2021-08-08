Farrukh regards NCOC ‘Unified Endeavor’ against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday lauded the role of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for creating national unity that eventually lead country to fight against coronavirus pandemic with efficacy.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں @Asad_Umar اور انکی ٹیم پر مشتمل NCOC کے500دن مکمل ہوگئے۔

اس دستاویزی فلم میں دیکھا جاسکتا NCOC نے کرونا وبا سے نمٹنے کےحوالے سے قومی یکجہتی پیدا کی اور بہترین فیصلہ سازی کے باعث اس وباکے اثرات سے نمٹنےمیں مددگار ثابت ہوئیhttps://t.co/p4PYuONSeo https://t.co/TbNpL1FQQR — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) August 8, 2021

In a tweet, he said on the completion of 500 days of NCOC a documentary portraying the ‘Unified Endeavor’ displayed by the nation against COVID-19 pandemic has been launched.

He said Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and his team under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan took timely decisions that had been an instrumental to tackling the pandemic.