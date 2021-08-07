Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV into HD news

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday praised Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for transforming Pakistan Television (PTV) into High-Definition (HD) news.

“It was long due to improve the quality of PTV into HD version. To convert PTV as HD news channel is a huge achievement,” he tweeted.

