Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV into HD news

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday praised Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for transforming Pakistan Television (PTV) into High-Definition (HD) news.
“It was long due to improve the quality of PTV into HD version. To convert PTV as HD news channel is a huge achievement,” he tweeted.
