Farrukh highlights Maryam’s ‘hypocrisy’ over leaks

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday drew attention of public towards ‘double standards’ and ‘hypocrisy’ of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Safdar over her audio and video leaks.

“It is justified if Maryam took steps for making (former) Judge Arshad Malik video and doctored audio of [former Chief Justice] Saqib Nisar, but if her own audio on media management and abusing journalists surfaced,

she demanded an apology.This is (completely) double standards and hypocrisy,” he added in a tweet.