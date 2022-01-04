Farrukh for early submission of PPP, PML-N audited reports before ECP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday asked Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to direct its scrutiny committees to submit with it audited reports of bank accounts relating to foreign funding of different political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The request was made in backdrop of suspicious revelations relating to secrete bank accounts of both the PML-N and PPP’s traced by the financial experts and chartered accountants of ruling party PTI.

Talking to media outside the ECP here, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said the scrutiny committees formed in PPP and PML-N cases were identical to the Body constituted to audit bank accounts of ruling party.

Farrukh Habib, flanked by Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar and PTI Senior Leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani, said the reports of the scrutiny committees for the bank accounts of the PPP and PMLN had been completed.

Therefore directions should be made to make them submit reports before national election watchdog at the earliest, he added.



The cases of all three parties including PTI, PML-N and PPP were of ‘same nature’, he said, adding the scrutiny committees were formed in light of the apex court’s decision which stated that all the parties’ bank accounts would be scrutinized in accordance with the law and without any discrimination.

He was of the view that the ECP should hear the cases pertaining to all the three parties’ accounts as it was imperative for implementation of the court’s orders.

“We have no objection if the ECP hears all three parties’ accounts cases in open court,” he said, adding the PTI fully believed in transparency.

He said the facts about concealment of multiple bank accounts by the PPP and PML-N should be made public.