Farrukh contradicts news item regarding LNG purchase

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday contradicted news item regarding purchase of LNG said the government canceled tender of it due to high price.

Talking to a private news channel he said during Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) tenure expensive LNG was purchased, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to save public money and has inked an agreement with Qatar to purchase LNG on cheaper rates.

He said, Shehbaz Sharif’s narrative has no value as it was totally different from the other members of the party.

The minister claimed Shehbaz Sharif was powerless party president and invited opposition parties to give valuable suggestions on electoral reforms and voting right to overseas Pakistanis.

He said, PMLN, PPP were reluctant to give right of vote to overseas Pakistanis as both of parties during their tenures have done nothing for the welfare of Pakistanis living abroad.

He asked Sindh government to make arrangements for the vaccination of masses as closure of industry would increase unemployment in the province.