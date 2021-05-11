ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday strongly condemned the shameful act of Israeli army on Palestinians while offering prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The minister, in a tweet, said : “Palestinians are brave people. However, the shameful act of Israeli Army to attack people while praying is highly condemnable.”

He appealed to the masses that they should keep those people [Palestinians] in their prayers during the holy month of Ramazan.

ALSO READ  Farrukh holds former rulers accountable for country's present economic condition

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR