ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz.

In a tweet he asked the KPK government to take action against the culprits involved in stone pelting on the vehicle of Shibli Faraz.

I strongly condemn this faintheartedly attack on @shiblifaraz . This culture of impatience must be stopped. Those culprit will be brought to justice soon. — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) December 19, 2021

He said that this culture of impatience must be stopped. Farrukh said the culprits will be brought to justice soon.