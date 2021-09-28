Farrukh chides Shahbaz over exonerating himself of money laundering

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday chided PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif for exonerating himself of alleged criminal acts such as money laundering and corruption.

He was replying to Shahbaz Sharif’s tweet in which he claimed his acquittal from a court in the United Kingdom against criminal charges of money laundering.

شہباز شریف پاکستان میں نیب اور FIA کو بیان دیتے ہے کہ ان کا سلمان شہباز سے کوئی تعلق نہیں ہے دوسری جانب سلمان شہاز کے بینک کھاتے بحال ہو تو شہباز شریف کہتے ہے سرخرو ہوگئے۔

سلمان شہباز کو اگلی ہی فلائٹ پر لندن سے فوری پاکستان بلائے اور یہاں FIA اور نیب کے سامنے پیش کردے۔ https://t.co/RrpWaKjpzI — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) September 28, 2021

Farrukh, in a tweet, said there was a contradiction in the statements of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif given by him on two different occasions.

“On the one hand, Shahbaz Sharif told NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) that he has nothing to do with (financial) matters of Suleman Shahbaz, but on the other side, he claimed his vindication on unfreezing of the bank accounts of Suleman Shahbaz,” he tweeted.

He added to his tweet that Shahbaz should show some courage and ask his son Suleman to return to the country on the first available flight and appear before the FIA and NAB to prove his innocence.