Farooq Abdullah urges India to think, rethink consequences of UCC

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has said that India should not push through with the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and rethink the consequences of implementing it.

Farooq Abdullah talking to media men in Srinagar Friday said that India should rethink about Uniform Civil Code as people of different races and religions live in India and Muslims have their own Shariah law.

He said the Indian authorities should think and rethink the consequences of implementing the UCC. “They should keep all this under consideration and instead of pushing it through, they should think of the consequences,” he added.

His remarks come two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for UCC and wondered how a country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters.