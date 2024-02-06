Farmers advised to start watermelon cultivation

FAISALABAD, Feb 06 (APP):The agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of watermelon immediately and complete it by mid of March to get a bumper yield.

According to a spokesman for the agriculture department, watermelon is highly demanded during summer, therefore, growers should start cultivation of watermelon immediately and complete it at the earliest up to March 15 as delay in the cultivation may affect its yield at a large extent. For more information, farmers should contact on agriculture free helpline or nearest agriculture office, he added.