Farewell reference marks retirement of esteemed scholar Dr Sajid Khakwani

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Dr Muhammad Sajid Khan Khakwani, a distinguished PhD scholar and Professor of Islamic Studies at Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-10/4, retired on Friday after serving over 32 years in the Federal Education Department.
A farewell reference was held in his honour, attended by faculty from various colleges. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Professor Rashid Saleem praised Dr Khakwani’s vast knowledge and deep teaching style.
He extended heartfelt wishes for his retired life, calling it the beginning of a new and meaningful phase. The event concluded with prayers for his health and happiness.
