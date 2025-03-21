17.7 C
National

Farewell ceremony held in honour of Inspector Jahangir Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):A farewell ceremony was held on Thursday at the office of SP Anti-Riot Force (ARF) in honour of Inspector Jahangir Ahmed, who has served in Islamabad Capital Police for 40 years.
An official told APP that SP ARF Qaiser Niaz Gilani attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while DSP ARF Israr Ahmed Arain and other police officers were also present.
On the occasion, Superintendent Police (SP) Qaiser appreciated the retiring officer’s dedication, sincerity, and honesty in serving Islamabad Police. He stated that Inspector Jahangir Ahmed’s contributions to improving the department’s image would always be remembered.
During the ceremony, senior police officers praised the retired officer’s efforts and presented him with an honorary police shield and gifts, extending their best wishes for his future.
