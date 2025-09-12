Farah Naz pays tribute to Mohtarma Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif on her 7th death anniversary

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, and President PML-N Women Wing Islamabad, organized a solemn gathering at the PML-N Secretariat, Islamabad, to mark the 7th death anniversary of Mohtarma Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif.

The program included Khatm-e-Quran, in which a large number of political leaders and members of the Women Wing Islamabad participated, offering prayers for the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, Farah Naz Akbar paid rich tribute to Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif, acknowledging her lifelong struggle, courage, and resilience during critical times in Pakistan’s political history.

She added that Kulsoom Nawaz’s legacy as a courageous leader, a devoted First Lady and her voice for democracy would always be remembered.