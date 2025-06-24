Farah Naz hosts Qawwali night for lawyers’ community at PNCA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Division, Farah Naz Akbar hosted the Qawwali Night in honor of the lawyers community in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday.

The event featured soulful performances by renowned Qawwals while the Islamabad High Court Bar Association and other distinguished guests from the legal, cultural, and civil society were invited.

Veteran Bakhsi Qawwal sung Sufi Qawwalis to entertain the audience with spiritual music as immense people not only enjoy them but also clapping on their favorite Qawwalis like ‘Allah Ho’ and others.

A Modern, folk, and traditional Sufi group danced on various songs which were source of joy and entertain for the participants. The colorful and soulful event showcased the government’s ongoing efforts to promote and preserve the country’s cultural heritage.

Addressing the Qawwali night, the parliamentary secretary welcomed the participants and also extended thanks to the Islamabad High Court Bar Association and District Bar Association for attending the event.

She stressed the need to organize such event for the lawyers community to enjoy the Sufi Qawwalis besides their professional duties. The Islamabad High Court Bar Association President presented bouquet to Farah Naz Akbar.