Farah Naz Akbar inspects implementation of Rs500 relief scheme at Islamabad petrol pumps

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture, Farah Naz Akbar on Monday visited various petrol pumps in the federal capital to review the arrangements and implementation of the Rs500 special relief scheme announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During her visits, she examined the relief registers and reviewed the mechanism being followed for extending the facility to eligible citizens. She also interacted with petrol pump staff and spoke to citizens to obtain their feedback on the scheme and its implementation.

Farah Naz Akbar said provision of maximum relief to the people remained a key priority of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She said the Rs500 relief scheme was aimed at facilitating the people and directed the concerned staff to ensure that the facility reached eligible citizens in a transparent and efficient manner.

She also instructed the petrol pump administrations to deal with citizens courteously and ensure transparency throughout the process.The citizens welcomed the relief initiative and appreciated the government’s efforts to provide them assistance.