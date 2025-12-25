Farah Naz Akbar hosts commemorative gathering at Islamabad Club

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Farah Naz Akbar, Member of the National Assembly and President of the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Women’s Wing, Islamabad, on Thursday hosted a commemorative gathering at the Islamabad Club to mark the birth anniversaries of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, along with Christmas celebrations.

The event was attended by Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Zeeshan Naqvi, Nuzhat Sadiq, Akbar Jan Marwat, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for health, and Manzoor Masih, in addition to members of civil society and the PML-N Women’s Wing.

Cakes were cut to mark the birth anniversaries and Christmas, symbolising unity, joy and shared national and social values.

Speaking on the occasion, Akbar highlighted the enduring vision of Quaid-e-Azam, founded on unity, faith and discipline, and paid tribute to the leadership and democratic contributions of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

She said that celebrating Christmas alongside national milestones reflected Pakistan’s commitment to tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

The gathering concluded in an atmosphere of goodwill and solidarity, reaffirming a collective commitment to national cohesion, democratic values and interfaith harmony.