Farah earns huge amount on transfer, postings during Imran’s regime: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that ‘Farah Gogi’ had been involved in transfer and postings of people during Imran’s regime.

A huge amount was involved in transfer and postings of employees working in the Punjab areas, he said while talking to a private television channel. No body was stopping ‘Farah Gogi’ to enter the Prime Minister House during the period of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he stated.

The minister said that ‘Gogi’ had earned billions through transfer and postings of the officials.

Commenting on audio-leaks, he said after thorough investigation, forensic report would be submitted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

