Farah Bibi is being targeted to pinch the Prime Minister and First Lady: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said Farah Bibi or her husband does not hold any political or government position but she is being targeted merely to pinch the first lady and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He warned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif that serious action would be taken if character assassinations were not stopped by them.

People remember the way PML-N used to drop fake pictures of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto or Nusrat Bhutto from the helicopter and the abusive language they used against them in the National Assembly, Gill said.

“Like other women the first lady is also somebody’s mother, sister, wife and is not involved in any political activity or doesn’t hold any office or give any political statements” he said.

There is a sect in Pakistan who believe in healing through “dum darood or taweez”, said Gill adding that there are lot of Pakistani who believe in these practices but nobody has any right to hurt their sentiments.

“Let me tell you that the first lady does not have a bank account just like Maqsood peon” said Shahbaz.

Shahbaz Sharif spent a huge amount of public money on his camp offices but Imran Khan holds residential properties in Islamabad and Lahore for which he bares the expenses himself, Gill said adding till date Imran Khan has not taken any private foreign trip whereas Nawaz did 23 private trips to London on taxpayer’s money while Asif Ali Zardari took 51 private trips to Dubai.

“Imran Khan didn’t inherit any party and does not have any relative who holds any government position.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Musrat Cheema said the first lady doesn’t even avail the prerogatives that first ladies have around the world. “She has never accompanied the Prime Minster on any official tour,” she said.

“We discuss only those women who are in politics but never cross our limits. Has anyone questioned about the videos that Maryam Safdar has with her which are taken in inappropriate places. I warn you to stay away from others personal lives. I will go to Supreme Court and PEMRA if these types of speeches on character assassinations are not stopped” warned Musrat Cheema.