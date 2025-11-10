Family clarifies Senator Irfan Siddiqui not on ventilator; receiving treatment in ICU

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):The family of Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui has clarified that the parliamentary party leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate has not been placed on a ventilator and according to family sources Senator Siddiqui is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) due to breathing difficulties

According to a press release, Senator Irfan Siddiqui has been receiving treatment at a local hospital in Islamabad for the past few days due to breathing difficulties.