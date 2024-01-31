Fake document attributed to Pak Head of Afghan Mission: FO Spox

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch on Wednesday said that a document attributed to Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani on social media was fake.

“Such fake letters are being circulated with malicious intent. We advise caution to all,” she posted on X.

https://x.com/Mumtazzb/status/1752707014873219417?s=20

The fake document was purportedly addressed to Afghan Acting Minister of Interior expressing concerns over statements on a water dam in Kunar province.