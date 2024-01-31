Kashmir Solidarity day banner

Fake document attributed to Pak Head of Afghan Mission: FO Spox

Fake document attributed to Pak Head of Afghan Mission: FO Spox

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch on Wednesday said that a document attributed to Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani on social media was fake.

“Such fake letters are being circulated with malicious intent. We advise caution to all,” she posted on X.

https://x.com/Mumtazzb/status/1752707014873219417?s=20

The fake document was purportedly addressed to Afghan Acting Minister of Interior expressing concerns over statements on a water dam in Kunar province.

 

By Irfan Khan

Journalist with a baggage of 25 years of experience in national, political, judicial, constitutional and international affairs. Extensively covered events, developing news and happenings with pieces of articles and analysis.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services