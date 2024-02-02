Faisalabad still citadel of PMLN: Shehbaz

FAISALABAD, Feb 02 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif termed Faisalabad the citadel of PML-N on Friday and said that enthusiasm of people clearly indicated that they love Nawaz Sharif from the core of their hearts.

Addressing a public gathering at Iqbal Park (Dhobi Ghat ground) here, he said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif always considered Faisalabad as his second home, and when he was voted to power earlier, he launched major development projects for the city and transformed it into a dynamic city.

He said that he had visited Satiana Road in 1997 for construction of the road. He said he always remained committed to development of the city. He said he asked people whether they wanted metro or expressway, and they opted for an expressway, and Nawaz Sharif directed him to give the city what people were demanding.

He termed the youth asset to the country and power of society, adding that they would be fully accommodated by providing the best quality education at their doorsteps.

“We would also offer scholarships and restart distribution of laptops among talented students, so that they could exploit their quality of head and heart to build Pakistan on modern lines,” he added. He promised to provide the city with metro bus service, and said that if the PML-N candidates would be voted to power from Faisalabad, the party would set up a state-of-the-art Arfa Kareem IT University in this city after forming its government.