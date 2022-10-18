Faisal Sabzwari meets PM; presents Rs. 33.2 million cheques for flood relief

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP): Minister for Overseas Pakistanis’ Affairs Faisal Sabzwari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday and briefed him about the matters relating to the ministry as well as the ongoing reforms.

Faisal Sabzwari, on this occasion, also presented cheques worth Rs. 11.6 million, Rs. 11.6 million and Rs. 10 million, respectively, on behalf of Karachi International Container Terminal Limited, South Asia Pakistan Terminals and CEO Kings Group as donation for the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Account, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.