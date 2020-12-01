ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an unnatural alliance of corrupt parties and its rally in Multan had proved the biggest flop show in the history.

Talking to a Private news channel, Faisal Javed said the political parties that want to end the PTI government by arranging a gathering of a few thousand are living in a fool’s paradise.

He said tbhat the government would not stop the accountability process as a result of opposition parties pressure which is being mounted to seek relief for their leaders involved in tainted practices.

He said that the rest of the world is engaged in fighting coronavirus but here PDM alliance parties are making a mockery of the nation by holding public rallies and termed the Opposition’s movement as anti-people.

Replying to a Question, Faisal Javed said that PDM parties are just endangering lives of people for their personal interests.

“If Covid-19 spreads as a result of this irresponsible attitude of the opposition, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP leadership would be held responsible for that,” he warned.