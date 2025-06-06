Fahd Haroon meets CM G-B on digital media’s role in promoting regional growth

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 06 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media Fahd Haroon, met with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan and Special Assistant to CM (SACM) on Commerce and Youth Affairs Zabiullah, along with other officials.

The meeting focused on exploring collaborative efforts to leverage digital media and public communication to further highlight Gilgit-Baltistan’s internationally acclaimed tourism sector, said a press release.

Recognized by leading global travel platforms as one of the top destinations for 2025, Gilgit-Baltistan continues to attract significant attention for its natural beauty and vibrant culture. Discussions also encompassed the empowerment of youth and the promotion of commerce in the region, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainable economic growth.

Fahd Haroon emphasized the importance of digital platforms in amplifying the region’s profile on the world stage and engaging a broader audience, while the Chief Minister, Minister/SACM, and other officials reaffirmed their dedication to driving progress across multiple sectors.

This collaborative dialogue marks a significant step in strengthening partnerships that aim to enhance Gilgit-Baltistan’s economic and social development through innovative communication strategies.