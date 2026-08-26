Fahd Haroon grieves deaths of 14 newborns in PIMS fire

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media Fahd Haroon on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of 14 newborn babies in a fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Fahd Haroon said the tragic incident had caused an unbearable loss to the bereaved families, as some of the newborns were only hours old.

“Fourteen newborn babies, some barely hours into this world, were taken from us this morning in a fire at PIMS Hospital Islamabad,” he said.

The minister expressed sympathy with the parents and families who lost their newborn children in the tragic incident.

He said no words could fully describe the pain and grief being faced by the bereaved families.

“Our hearts break for every mother and father facing this unimaginable grief today,” he added.

Fahd Haroon extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength for them to bear the irreparable loss.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, adding that the government was committed to ensuring full accountability.

The minister said necessary measures would also be taken to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

He expressed solidarity with the affected families, saying, “Pakistan stands with you today and always.”

The minister also offered prayers for the departed souls, saying, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”