Fact Forum Think Tank organizing ceremony to commemorate Masood Mufti death Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP): Fact Forum Think Tank, a non-profit intellectual, literary and social platform, would organize a special ceremony to comemorate fifth death Anniversary of renowned politician, scholar, fiction writer, and senior bureaucrat Masood Mufti at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

The event is scheduled for Monday at 3:00 pm. The gathering will be chaired by Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, with prominent personalities attending as special guests, including Kashwar Naheed and Syed Abu Ahmed Aaqib.

Other notable literary figures attending include Professor Jalil Aali, Fareeda Hafeez, Muhammad Hamid Shah, Saeed Khalid, Dr. Qaisra Alvi, and Dr. Maqsooda Hussain. The ceremony will be moderated by Ayesha Masood, while a poetic tribute will be presented by Sardar Muhammad Shameem.

The audience is expected to include members of Majlis-e-Ahbab Masood Mufti, chaired by Bushra Mufti. The ceremony will honor Masood Mufti’s literary contributions, public service, and enduring legacy in Pakistani society.