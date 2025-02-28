F-9 Park, Gandhara Citizen Club set for major upgrades: CDA unveils ambitious revamp plan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): In a significant move to enhance recreational and cultural facilities in the federal capital, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a comprehensive upgrade plan for F-9 Park and Gandhara Citizen Club.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa at the CDA Headquarters on Friday.

Chairman Randhawa directed officials to expedite the renovation and repair work at Gandhara Citizen Club to ensure its swift reopening.

He emphasized the need for efficient utilization of all sections of the club, which has long been a hub for cultural and social activities in Islamabad.

The chairman also assured that the revenue generated from the club’s operations would be reinvested into its maintenance and further development.

The iconic F-9 Park, one of the largest public parks in South Asia, is set to undergo a major transformation.

Chairman Randhawa announced that the cricket ground within the park would be upgraded and made ready for players’ practice ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Additionally, the park’s landscaping and jogging tracks will be restored, and modern amenities will be introduced to enhance visitor experience.

In a bid to make F-9 Park a world-class recreational space, the CDA plans to develop a theme park within a designated area of the park.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of engaging the private and corporate sectors under social responsibility initiatives to support the beautification and restoration efforts. “We want F-9 Park to be a model of public-private collaboration,” he said.

The revamp plan also includes operationalizing the park’s amphitheater, central square, and fountains, which have been non-functional for years.

Chairman Randhawa proposed the establishment of a public library within the park, along with the introduction of storytelling and poetry recitation sessions at various locations to promote cultural activities.

To ensure public convenience, recreational hours will be extended, and security measures will be enhanced.

Chairman Randhawa reiterated the CDA’s commitment to transforming Islamabad into a city that offers modern facilities while preserving its cultural heritage. “These upgrades are not just about infrastructure but about creating spaces where citizens can connect, relax, and thrive,” he said.

The initiatives are expected to significantly boost the quality of life for Islamabad’s residents and attract more visitors to the city.