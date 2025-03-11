18.8 C
F-9 harassment case: court grants bail to accused

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Muhammad Jamal Khan, who was accused in a case of alleged harassment and violence against women in F-9.
The court has issued a written verdict.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Adnan Rasool Lark approved the bail. The case was registered at Margalla Police Station, with charges of assault, harassment, and snatching cash and gold.
During the hearing, the complainant, Hajra Khattak, along with witnesses Kainat Khattak and Malaika Khattak, appeared in court.
They informed the judge that the incident was a misunderstanding and that they had no interest in pursuing the case against the accused. The complainant submitted a written statement and a notarized affidavit, confirming that they did not object to the bail.
Following this, the court granted bail against surety bonds of Rs. 10,000.
Earlier, the accused’s bail plea had been rejected, but the court approved it later based on the reconciliation.
