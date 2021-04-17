Extremism venomous for society: Punjab governor

LAHORE, Apr 17 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that extremism is venomous for the very fabric of society and ulema should play their role in ending radicalism in the country.

Talking to the media after inquiring about the health of the injured policemen at Jinnah Hospital here on Saturday, he said that protest was a right of every citizen, but violent protests were not tolerable.

These policemen were injure during violent protests by activists of a banned religio-political party.

The governor said that promoting religious harmony and moderation would ensure peace and stability in the country, adding that anti-Pakistan forces dis not want peace in Pakistan, but all segments of society must work together to stamp out extremism.

He said the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had raised voice at all international forums to protect the honor of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Ch Sarwar said the government had been consulting ulema in every important decision-making process and would continue to do so.

He said that some 70,000 Rehmatul-Lil Aalameen scholarships worth Rs 5.5 billion would be given to underprivileged students every year.

To a query, he said the government had always tackled protests by political and religious parties, including those of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party and never created any obstacles in it, adding that attacking the public property and security forces in the garb of a protest was unacceptable. “The government has to ensure law and order in the country in case of violent protests,” he added.

To another question, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said banning a party was prerogative of the federation and the federal government was looking into all matters and all decision would be taken in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

“I salute soldiers, policemen and the Rangers, who are fighting at the frontlines for maintaining law and order in the country. I met the injured policemen today and I pray that they recover soon,” he added.

Earlier, Governor Ch Sarwar visited Jinnah Hospital and inquired after the injured police personnel and assured them that the government would fully ensure provision of all facilities and medical treatment to them.