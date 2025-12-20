Exports growth vital for Pakistan’s economic development: Prime Minister

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that a sustained increase in exports was essential for Pakistan’s economic development and long-term stability.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on domestic exports on Saturday.

The prime minister emphasized that the government was committed to providing all possible facilities to businessmen and exporters to enhance export volumes and strengthen the national economy.

The PM stressed that priority work must be carried out to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),noting that the expansion of the export sector would not only boost foreign exchange earnings but also create more employment opportunities across the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the federal ministers for commerce,industry and production and national food security to personally visit exporters in various industrial and commercial cities to understand their issues and ensure timely resolution.

He also underlined the need to further strengthen coordination with the provinces to promote cold chain systems and other sectors linked with industry and trade.

During the meeting,the PM was briefed on the exports and imports of the ongoing fiscal year 2025–26 so far,along with measures being taken to improve export performance.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan,Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, Advisor to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar and other senior government officials.