Experts warned tourists to avoid northern areas trips in moonsoon season

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):As the monsoon season approaches, experts are cautioning tourists to exercise extreme caution when planning trips to Pakistan’s northern areas. The region’s picturesque landscapes and scenic beauty are expected to be shrouded in heavy rainfall, landslides and flash floods, posing significant risks to travelers.

The northern areas, known for their breathtaking scenery and adventure opportunities, are prone to natural disasters during the monsoon season. Heavy rainfall can lead to landslides, flash floods, and disruptions to transportation networks, putting tourists’ lives at risk.

Dr. Sadique Ali, a weather expert advise tourists to postpone their trips to the northern areas during the moonsoon season saying that “We strongly advise tourists to postpone their trips to the northern areas during the monsoon season as the risks associated with traveling during this time far outweigh the benefits. Landslides and flash floods can occur without warning, and tourists may find themselves stranded or worse.” He emphasized that by avoiding travel to the northern areas during the monsoon season, tourists can minimize their risk of being affected by landslides and flash floods.

Another health expert Muhammad Nazeer said who still plan to visit the northern areas during the monsoon season should take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. “Tourists should stay informed about weather conditions, travel with guides who are familiar with the terrain, and be prepared for unexpected situations”, he stated. He added that it is also essential to have a contingency plan in place in case of emergencies.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued warnings for tourists and locals alike, advising them to take necessary precautions and stay informed about weather conditions. According to the NDMA, the northern areas are expected to experience heavy rainfall throughout the monsoon season, which typically lasts from July to September.

The NDMA has also emphasized the importance of staying vigilant and being prepared for emergencies. The NDMA’s spokesperson said “We urge everyone to prioritize their safety and avoid traveling to areas that are prone to landslides and flash floods”.

“We are working closely with local authorities to ensure that tourists are aware of the risks and take necessary precautions”, he said. By avoiding travel to the northern areas during the monsoon season, tourists can minimize their risk of being affected by landslides and flash floods, he added.